Monday, June 14, 2021 – Yesterday, former gospel singer Kevin Kioko alias Bahati, launched his new album at Village Market in a colourful ceremony that was attended by who is who in the showbiz industry.

During the launch, comedian Eric Omondi showered Bahati with wads of cash to mock KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua.

Last week, Mutua terminated a deal worth Ksh 200,000 that he had signed with Bahati, following the release of his new controversial song dubbed Fikira Za Bahati.

Ezekiel Mutua claimed that Bahati’s new song did not follow their clean content policy, hence deciding to abandon the deal and stop working with the singer.

“The President of Comedy Africa Eric Omondi decided to give me the sponsorship that Mr. Ezekiel Mutua was claiming to have cancelled,” Bahati captioned a video of Eric Omondi dishing out money to him.

Watch the video below.

