Friday, June 4, 2021 – Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has joined other leaders from across the political divide in criticizing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s selective appointment of judges.

Venting on Twitter, Karua lashed out at Uhuru in a series of tweets soon after the Head of State gazetted 34 out of the 41 judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The senior counsel said the constitution exists to check the excesses of the executive.

In her argument, the Linda Katiba member said the president was represented in JSC by the Attorney General and as such, he should have appointed all judges recommended by the commission.

“Cherry-picking of JSC appointees may amount to deliberate intimidation of Kenyan Judiciary especially in view of the uncalled for attacks of the institution by the president in Kisumu coupled with the pending BBI appeal.”

“We must stand firm to defend our Constitution,” she stated.

Karua asked Kenyans from all walks of life to join hands and protect the constitution saying it wasn’t for the Judiciary alone to defend the rule of law.

“We cannot leave the defence of constitutionalism and the rule of law to Kenyan Judiciary and JSC Kenya alone.”

“All Kenyans of goodwill must join hands to protect our independent institutions and to Linda Katiba,” she said.

