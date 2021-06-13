Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 13, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has spelled doom for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after saying President Uhuru Kenyatta will not endorse his Presidency in 2022.

Raila, who united with Uhuru through the handshake in 2018, has been hoping that Uhuru will endorse his presidential bid in 2022.

But speaking on Saturday after meeting Mt Kenya political leaders at Lusoi Lodge in Nyeri, Kabogo said the Mt Kenya region will not support any candidate in 2022 but will instead have its own candidate

Kabogo, who was flanked by governors Anne Waiguru(Kirinyaga ), Lee Kinyanjui(Nakuru), Mutahi Kahiga(Nyeri), Mwangi Wa Iria(Muranga), and Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) said the region has numbers to field its own candidate and they will not endorse anybody in 2022.

“We will not endorse anyone in 2022. Mt Kenya region will have a candidate in 2022,” Kabogo said.

Besides Raila, Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU chairman, Gideon Moi are also waiting for the Son of Jomo’s endorsement.

