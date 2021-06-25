Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 25, 2021 – Kenya Nation Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General, Wilson Sossion, has resigned.

Sossion announced his resignation on Friday, one day before the annual KNUT elections.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi, Sossion, who is also an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominated MP, said he decided to resign to concentrate on politics.

Before his resignation, Sossion stated that his office was under attack from the government, accusing it of trying to derail the union’s functions.

Mr. Sossion had also picked a fight with KNUT’s acting national chairman, Mr. Collins Oyuu, who was set to face off with him for the secretary general’s position in what was narrowed down to a two-horse race.

Sossion had accused Mr. Oyuu of leading members of the National Steering Committee to a meeting on Monday and Tuesday with Labour ministry officials to plan for the elections without his knowledge.

Sossion had served as KNUT secretary-general for 8 years.

