Friday, June 11, 2021 – Benjamin Ayimba’s burial was marred by drama and chaos after his sisters barred the two sons that he sired with former Tahidi High actress Nyaboke Moraa from burying him.

Ayimba’s sons only had a chance to visit the grave after he was buried.

When Ayimba’s sister Irene saw the two innocent kids taking photos at the grave, she started to chase them away before she was restrained.

We understand that before the burial ceremony started, Ayimba’s sisters had attempted to bar his baby mama and their two sons from getting in and even deployed police.

Here are photos of Ayimba’s sons at the grave after he was buried.

It’s sad to learn that they didn’t get a chance to give their father a proper send-off.

The Kenyan DAILY POST