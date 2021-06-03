Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 03 June 2021 – Uganda’s Transport Minister and former army commander, General Katumba Wamala, joined mourners at his home in Najeera to pay last respect to his daughter who died when gunmen fired several shots at their vehicle on Tuesday.

While Katuma luckily escaped the assassination attempt, his daughter and driver died on the spot.

At the time of Tuesday’s attack, the former army commander was travelling in an army vehicle that was sprayed with bullets from the sides and front.

Police are treating the incident as an assassination plot.

Here are photos of the general paying last respect to his daughter ahead of her burial today.

The Kenyan DAILY POST