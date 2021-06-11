Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021 – Former UNCTAD Secretary-General and Presidential hopeful, Mukhisa Kituyi, has dismissed any possibilities of forming an alliance with ODM leader Raila Odinga

Speaking during an interview, Kituyi, who held a meeting with Raila in Mombasa, said that 2022 politics were not on their agenda.

He said their talks with Raila only revolved around how to make Kenya better and transition from ethnic-centered to issue-based politics.

Mukhisa, who is facing an accusation of battering his lover at a lodge in Mombasa for refusing to have sex with him, insisted that he is focused on his own presidential quest, and not supporting another presidential candidate.

“I have not come to any moment that I consider that I want to support Raila.”

“I’m building momentum for the Kituyi candidature.”

“I have not, at any of the meetings I have had with him (Raila), promised that I’m going to support him for President.”

“I am running for President and looking for persons of shared direction to see how to unlock our steps,” he said.

He also ruled out the possibility of working with DP William Ruto.

Speculations on Kituyi working with the ODM leader were fueled by the May 27 meeting, where Raila skipped the National prayer breakfast to meet with Kituyi in Mombasa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST