Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Embattled High Court judges Joel Ngugi and George Odunga have broken their silence on the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to reject the Judiciary Service Commission’s proposal to promote them to the Court of Appeal.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Professor Ngugi stated that he was not informed of any complaint filed against him nor any investigation being conducted by relevant authorities.

This is after Uhuru claimed that he had received Intel from NIS that Ngugi and Odunga and others had some integrity and ethical issues and that’s why he rejected their appointments.

Ngugi further added that he had also not been asked to respond to the President or the alleged investigating agencies.

On his part, Judge George Odunga – who has been a thorn in the government for years with hard-hitting and controversial rulings – stated that he had not yet received any communication from the president’s team.

“So far no communication at all,” Odunga said.

The two judges were part of the 5-judge bench that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) null and void.

While witnessing the swearing-in ceremony of the 34 others he approved, Uhuru defended his decision stating that he cannot turn a blind eye to reports of Kenya’s state organs.

“As long as I serve as President, I will choose the right over the convenience, I will choose the hard over the easy and I am not doing this for myself but the people of Kenya,” Uhuru declared while reading his speech at State House, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST