Friday, June 11, 2021 – Garissa Township MP Aden Duale has warned Mt Kenya to be wary of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and her Murang’a colleague Mwangi wa Iria, who he alleged were spearheading divisions in the region.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Duale argued that Waiguru and wa Iria were selfish leaders who dented the image of Mt. Kenya after opposing the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

According to the former National Assembly Majority Leader, Mt Kenya should read malice from remarks by the duo.

“If elders saw you fit to be Mt Kenya’s spokesperson then you also qualify to be Kenya’s spokesperson.”

“Their sentiments show how selfish they are and they are depicting Mt Kenya as a selfish region.”

“If they can do this to one of their own, imagine what Deputy President William Ruto and others are going through,” Duale cautioned.

He dared those plotting to oust Muturi to bring the motion to the floor, reminding them that MPs cannot impeach the speaker as they are only allowed to call for a vote of no confidence.

Jubilee Nominated MP David ole Sankok concurred with Duale arguing that Speaker Muturi was a sober leader who doesn’t engage in politics.

Waiguru had rebuked Muturi adding that he ought to have consulted leaders and the people of Mt Kenya prior to his coronation.

His sentiments were echoed by Mwangi wa Iria.

