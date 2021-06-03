Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 03 June 2021 – An aggrieved lady has taken to social media to cry for justice after being assaulted by a Jubilee politician identified as Owen Wanjiku.

Owen Wanjiku is a well-known politician from Kikuyu.

He unsuccessfully vied for the Kikuyu Parliamentary seat in 2017.

Narrating her predicament on social media, the disgruntled lady said that the rogue politician attacked her while drunk.

She had gone to rescue her sister after she was involved in a scuffle with the said politician outside their house.

“Owen was fighting my sister claiming that she had blocked the road.

“I rushed outside when I heard my sister screaming for help.

“When I went to pick a phone so that I can call for help, he followed me into my house and assaulted me,” she complained.

She reported the matter to the police and shared photos of the injuries she sustained after the rogue politician attacked her.

Here are photos of the shameless politician who has already declared an interest in the Kikuyu Parliamentary seat in next year’s general elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST