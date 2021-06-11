Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



COMPANY DRIVER – CLASS BCE (CURRENTLY CLASS D3)

Roles

We are currently looking forward to filling the above vacant position. The desired person will be responsible for the following:-

Ensure timely conveyance of staff, materials customers, and from places as instructed by The Management taking charge of their safety.

Ensure that a proper route to the destination is mapped out prior to starting off.

Ensure that vehicle is kept perfect and clean at all times.

Perform minor repairs and adjustments to the vehicles.

Perform periodic maintenance on vehicles, such as lights, tyres, changing batteries and engine oil at the appropriate time, refueling among others.

Early Detection of electrical and mechanical faults and report on the same.

Create daily logs of mileage and destinations to provide to the company

Keep all records, including receipts for vehicle maintenance

Dress professionally and in accordance with the company’s dress code.

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Requirements

A college diploma or an equivalent

Must be a very skilled driver with a clean driving record of over 5 years.

Should have sufficient knowledge of traffic laws and hold fast entirely to them

Should be 30 years of age and above

Must have a valid driving license Class BCE with recent driving compliance.

Must have a certificate of good conduct

Must be a safety-conscious person

Must be focused, confident, and observant

A person of integrity

How To Apply

Applicants who meet the above qualifications should send their applications to recruitment@pmcestates.co.ke with “Company Driver-Class BCE” being the subject of the email. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.

Deadline 30th June 2021