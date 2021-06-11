Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

COMPANY DRIVER – CLASS BCE (CURRENTLY CLASS D3)

Roles

We are currently looking forward to filling the above vacant position. The desired person will be responsible for the following:-

  • Ensure timely conveyance of staff, materials customers, and from places as instructed by The Management taking charge of their safety.
  • Ensure that a proper route to the destination is mapped out prior to starting off.
  • Ensure that vehicle is kept perfect and clean at all times.
  • Perform minor repairs and adjustments to the vehicles.
  • Perform periodic maintenance on vehicles, such as lights, tyres, changing batteries and engine oil at the appropriate time, refueling among others.
  • Early Detection of electrical and mechanical faults and report on the same.
  • Create daily logs of mileage and destinations to provide to the company
  • Keep all records, including receipts for vehicle maintenance
  • Dress professionally and in accordance with the company’s dress code.
  • Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Requirements

  • A college diploma or an equivalent
  • Must be a very skilled driver with a clean driving record of over 5 years.
  • Should have sufficient knowledge of traffic laws and hold fast entirely to them
  • Should be 30 years of age and above
  • Must have a valid driving license Class BCE with recent driving compliance.
  • Must have a certificate of good conduct
  • Must be a safety-conscious person
  • Must be focused, confident, and observant
  • A person of integrity

How To Apply

Applicants who meet the above qualifications should send their applications to recruitment@pmcestates.co.ke with “Company Driver-Class BCE” being the subject of the email. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.

Deadline 30th June 2021

