COMPANY DRIVER – CLASS BCE (CURRENTLY CLASS D3)
Roles
We are currently looking forward to filling the above vacant position. The desired person will be responsible for the following:-
- Ensure timely conveyance of staff, materials customers, and from places as instructed by The Management taking charge of their safety.
- Ensure that a proper route to the destination is mapped out prior to starting off.
- Ensure that vehicle is kept perfect and clean at all times.
- Perform minor repairs and adjustments to the vehicles.
- Perform periodic maintenance on vehicles, such as lights, tyres, changing batteries and engine oil at the appropriate time, refueling among others.
- Early Detection of electrical and mechanical faults and report on the same.
- Create daily logs of mileage and destinations to provide to the company
- Keep all records, including receipts for vehicle maintenance
- Dress professionally and in accordance with the company’s dress code.
- Any other duty as assigned from time to time
Requirements
- A college diploma or an equivalent
- Must be a very skilled driver with a clean driving record of over 5 years.
- Should have sufficient knowledge of traffic laws and hold fast entirely to them
- Should be 30 years of age and above
- Must have a valid driving license Class BCE with recent driving compliance.
- Must have a certificate of good conduct
- Must be a safety-conscious person
- Must be focused, confident, and observant
- A person of integrity
How To Apply
Applicants who meet the above qualifications should send their applications to recruitment@pmcestates.co.ke with “Company Driver-Class BCE” being the subject of the email. Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.
Deadline 30th June 2021
