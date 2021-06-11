Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021 – There was drama in one of the villages in Kitui County after a mango that had a human face was spotted by the residents.

In the puzzling video uploaded by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, residents are seen flocking to the scene to witness the bizarre incident after news of the mango that resembled a human face spread fast in the area.

The elated Kitui residents nearly caused a stampede as they took photos and videos of the unique mango that was hanging on the tree.

Several bizarre incidents that are linked to witchcraft have happened in the same county in less than a week.

Just a few days ago, bees attacked a bus station that had two rival groups fighting over the control of the matatu section and nearly brought business to a standstill.

Last week, a man from the same county was bitten by a snake that was dropped by an eagle from the sky.

The eagle then picked the snake again after it was killed by the residents.

Here’s a video of the mango that had a human face.

The Kenyan DAILY POST