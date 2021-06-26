Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – There was drama in Gem during the burial ceremony of former MP Jakoyo Midiwo on Saturday.

This is after mourners who had flocked the grounds to view the former legislature’s body were blocked for flouting Covid-19 containment measures.

A police officer could be heard asking the mourners to keep their distance before he lobbed teargas to disperse the crowd and hell broke loose.

The body of the former legislator was offloaded from an aircraft at around 10:30 AM. Residents in the area could be heard crying and mourning the deceased.

The casket was then sanitized before it was taken to the house of his first wife where only six individuals were allowed in.

It was later taken to the second wife’s house at around 11 AM for prayers before being moved to the school grounds where the ceremony is taking place.

Midiwo died on Monday, June 14, at the Nairobi Hospital.

He had been taken ill to the hospital on Saturday, June 12. The doctors noted that his blood pressure was low and admitted him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

