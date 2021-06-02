Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Joshua Nalem is still puzzled by his wife’s behavior after she wedded ‘The Holy Spirit’ in a strange church ceremony last week in West Pokot.

Elizabeth Nalem, 41, and a mother of six returned to her matrimonial home yesterday after vanishing last week accompanied by her bridesmaid.

But she refused to sleep with her husband in their matrimonial bed even after Joshua asked her bridesmaid to leave.

Elizabeth went missing for five days immediately after the wedding but reappeared at her matrimonial home.

“My wife was upset since I did not allow her best maid to spend the night at our place. She left and went to look for her,” he said.

Nalem said they have been living happily and had not engaged in any quarrel that could have forced her to change her mind about their marriage.

“I don’t know what is disturbing my wife. We are married and blessed with six children. I have fully paid her bride price. I paid 22 cows,” he said.

He said Elizabeth’s decision to marry the “Holy Spirit” has deeply affected him since he has been left to take care of their children alone.

“I allowed her to go to church since I don’t go. But when I noticed weird characters in her prayer pattern, I questioned her and she was upset and left our home. She stayed away for five days,” he said.

Nalem said his wife used to wake up at 3 am for prayer.

He was left speechless when he saw her dressed in a white gown at Makutano town ready to get married for a second time.

Speaking to the press, Elizabeth said that God had sent her to preach the gospel. That’s why she closed her hotel business since it could interfere with her new assignment.

The woman claims that the Holy Spirit has promised her a chopper to aid her in spreading the word of God throughout the world.

She said she has been directed to start her work at Amudat in Uganda but was asked to go back home first before taking up her new duties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST