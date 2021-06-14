Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – There was drama in Kiambaa yesterday after a section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporters invaded the Jubilee rally during campaigns for the upcoming parliamentary by-election.

According to sources, Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters stormed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party event, armed with Wheelbarrows, clad in yellow t-shirts, and carrying UDA banners.

They could be seen cheering and dancing as their red attire-clad Jubilee counterparts looked on pensively without knowing what to do.

The face-off comes on the last day of campaigns for the Kiambaa by-election which is set for June 15, 2021.

Jubilee party has unveiled Kariri Njama as its candidate while UDA fronted John Njuguna Wanjiku for the race.

The much-anticipated poll follows the outcome in the Rurii Ward and Juja parliamentary elections, which saw Jubilee not clinch a single seat.

Deputy President William Ruto, who is touted as the leader of the relatively new party, has not made an active presence on the ground.

UDA party has over the recent months been growing its influence with an announcement that it is set to open its party office in the United States of America.

The Kenyan DAILY POST