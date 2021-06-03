Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 03 June 2021 – There was drama after police officers disrupted a wedding ceremony that had been organized by some gays in Kampala, Uganda.

According to online reports, over 100 gay men were in attendance.

Police swung into action after they got a tip-off from members of the public who live in the neighbourhood where the wedding was taking place.

The gay men were arrested for violating Covid-19 assembly guidelines.

See photos of the dramatic incident.

