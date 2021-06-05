Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Chief Justice Martha Koome found herself in deep trouble after attending the controversial swearing-in of 34 judges at State House yesterday, presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

After the swearing-in ceremony that has attracted the wrath of Kenyans, after Uhuru left out some judges some of whom were part of the 5-judge bench that stopped Raila Odinga’s BBI reggae, Chief Justice Martha Koome, spent the remainder of the day quiet, only to release what was considered a lukewarm response to the president late in the night.

To make matters worse, the press release was unsigned. This caused a barrage of harsh and critical responses from Kenyans who were unsatisfied by her response, and handling of the entire situation.

Led by exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna, Kenyans accused Koome of playing in the hands of the Executive at the expense of the Judiciary, which is independent.

“Martha Koome is so useless and incompetent one would think that she was taken right out of a Miraa Farm in Meru to the Hallowed Halls of the Supreme Court of Kenya.”

“Her statement on Despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s UNCONSTITUTIONAL ACTIONS vindicates everyone who questioned her integrity,” stated Miguna Miguna on Twitter.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen simply quipped on his handle,

“Madam Chief Justice……….NOT YET”

The Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi, was also critical of the move by Koome.

“If CJ Martha Koome had nothing to do with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment of 33 instead of 40 judges, what was she doing at the State House?

“How did the Judges end up there in robes? Did she tell the president what she has jotted down in that underwhelming unsigned note?” Havi stated.

In her response, Koome had asked Uhuru to respect the law and appoint all judges as recommended by JSC.

