Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – There was drama at the Kondele area in Kisumu County after a matatu driver engaged some police officers in a fierce confrontation that almost turned deadly.

According to reports, the cops were on patrol when they flagged down the matatu at the Kondele stage.

They were pursuing the matatu for allegedly flouting Covid-19 measures that have been imposed to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the lakeside town.

However, the driver resisted arrest, leading to an ugly confrontation with the police officers.

The rogue driver started exchanging blows with the police officers during the melee and almost brought business to a standstill at the busy stage.

In a video shared online, the driver is seen throwing a heavy punch at one of the police officers who was armed with an Ak-47.

The officer fell to the ground and when he rose, he brandished his AK-47 and threatened to shoot the driver as members of the public watched.

Some members of the public were heard daring the infuriated police officer to shoot the driver if he is a man enough.

The driver was later subdued and taken to Kondele police station.

Here’s a video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.