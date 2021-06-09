Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Kalembe Ndile’s funeral has been greeted with wrangles following disagreements between his family and his political colleagues.

This is after Wiper Party MCAs attempted to take over his funeral program, a thing strongly opposed by his family members, especially his wife.

The Wiper allied Members of County Assembly had requested the former legislator’s coffin to be wrapped in a party flag, and another hoisted beside the casket during his burial.

However, his widow Magdalene Kalembe vehemently declined the request on grounds that it would reduce the solemn ceremony into a political affair.

“Kalembe Ndile was a member of Wiper. The party should take control of the funeral arrangements,” Lower Eastern Wiper Party coordinator Mr. Dee Kivuva said.

This comes amid family requests to politicians, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto included to help meet the funeral budget currently set at 8 Million shillings.

Some of the expenses stretching the budget includes a Sh 1.5 million bill owed to the Nairobi Hospital and a further Sh680,000 owed to Lee Funeral Home, for mortuary bills.

The family has also organized a fundraiser to take place today in Nairobi to help meet the funeral expenses.

Kalembe’s family yesterday held a funeral service at St Veronica Catholic Church in Syokimau with no notable politician attending the service.

During his sick days, the former legislator had complained of his political friends deserting him, while heaping praises on the media for their pivotal role during his sickness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST