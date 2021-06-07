Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 07 June 2021 – The video below shows a bride embarrassing the groom during their wedding ceremony after she refused to kiss him.

The pastor officiating the wedding instructed the bride to kiss her newly-wed husband after they exchanged vows before God and men and instead of following the pastor’s instructions, she turned him away when he attempted to kiss her.

The lady looked gloomy all through the wedding ceremony, leaving Netizens wondering whether she was forced to get married.

This marriage looks like it will end in premium tears.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST