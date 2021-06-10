Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has been forced to run for her dear life after an angry woman confronted her.

In a video that has since gone viral, the unidentified woman was seen confronting Waiguru before she left in a hurry to escape danger.

The visibly angry woman was heard saying “I don’t need your money, I have mine” as she shouts uncontrollably.

The security detail of the governor was forced to intervene but the determined woman is seen trying to fight back.

When the security pushed her away, she threatened to go physical on them.

A section of the crowd present tried to calm her but it fell on deaf ears.

Waiguru, who is on her first term in office, is trying to endear herself to the electorate but the reality on the ground is the governor has lost her popularity.

Here is the video of Waiguru running for safety after an angry woman confronted her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST