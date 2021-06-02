Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – There was drama in the Tanzanian parliament on Tuesday after a female MP was thrown out of the chambers by the Speaker for wearing trousers.

The said MP identified as Condester Sichwale, showed up to parliament wearing a yellow peplum blouse and black trousers.

A male MP by the name of Hussein Amar complained about how she was dressed, claiming that she was setting a bad example for young girls in Tanzania.

“Parliament is a mirror of society and Tanzania, and some of our sisters are wearing strange clothes and are legislators.

“What are they showing to the society?” Amar complained to the speaker.

The Speaker then asked Sichwale to leave and change before being allowed back in parliament.

Photos shared online show other MPs staring at Sichwale as if she was an alien as she was ushered out.

The MP later returned, wearing a navy blue skirt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST