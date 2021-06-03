Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 03 June 2021 – A middle-aged Maasai man from Narok claims that the deceased former Kibwezi Member of Parliament, Kalembe Ndile, is his biological father.

The man identified as Stephen Kalembe asked Kenyans to pray for his family following the demise of his father, adding that he has already bought a suit in preparation for the burial.

He put it clear that he must attend the burial and lay flowers on his father’s grave.

He further claimed that he used to talk with the former MP when he was alive and they would meet regularly to share a cup of tea.

“Kalembe Ndile is my biological father. He sired me,” the young man is heard saying in a video that has gone viral.

Kalembe was a well-known womanizer, and this Maasai man might be one of the many children that he sired out of wedlock.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST