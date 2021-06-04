Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – A viral video doing rounds on social media has shown the moment a corpse reportedly led mourners to the house of a suspected murderer.

The corpse allegedly ‘refused’ to be buried and instead led mourners to a house that belongs to a ritualist, who is suspected to be behind the murder.

In a video shared online, a group of men is seen carrying a coffin while purportedly being led to the entrance of a house by a strange force.

Witnesses said the deceased is a victim of ritual murder and the house that the corpse directed mourners to is said to be owned by the ritualist behind the murder.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.