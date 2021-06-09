Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, has revealed the biggest political party in Kenya as the country continues to prepare for the 2022 presidential election.

Currently, there are more than 1000 political parties in the country but Jubilee Party, Orange Democratic Movement(ODM), and United Democratic Alliance(UDA), are the major parties in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, Nderitu said since 2013, political parties have recorded an increase of more than 100 percent of its members.

She said Jubilee currently has 8.25 million members followed by ODM with 4.25 members and newly formed UDA with 1.75 million members.

Wiper Democratic Party, Amani National Congress, Ford Kenya, Maendeleo Chap Chap and KANU have a sizable number of registered members.

The UDA Party was formed by disgruntled Jubilee Party leaders who felt left out. The party that is being associated with the Deputy President William Ruto has gained massive acceptability as it identifies Itself with the Hustler nation.

As 2022 is fast approaching, Political parties will play a critical role in deciding who will be the next president of the Republic of Kenya. Alliances between strong parties will easily change the dynamics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST