Friday, June 11, 2021 – One of Deputy President William Ruto’s lawyers has asked Attorney General, Paul Kihara Kariuki, to resign for misadvising President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Commenting on social media on Friday after the High Court declared Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) as an unconstitutional entity, lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi said Uhuru lost the case because his chief adviser, who happens to be AG Paul Kihara, misadvised him.

“I call upon Hon Justice (rtd) Kihara, the ATTORNEY GENERAL of the Republic of Kenya to HONOURABLY RESIGN. Either you are incompetent or H.E UHURU has no time for your legal opinion.

“The High Court has nullified every major decision JUBILEE/UHURU made in the past 4 years!” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The High Court decision also stated that the Head of State did not follow the constitution when giving powers to General Mohamed Badi who oversees NMS operations.

If the High Court decision is anything to go by, then it means Nairobians are on their own since the current governor, Anne Kananu is also a ‘puppet’ of the Executive.

