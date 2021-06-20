Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has attacked Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, for saying the 2022 Presidential election may be postponed to pave way for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking on Saturday in West Pokot, Ruto said the 2022 General Election must go on as planned and as the constitution stipulates.

“The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was forced on Kenyans, thus rendering our four years in office useless.

“There is no development agenda worth saying that has been achieved during this period,” Ruto said.

The DP accused a section of leaders of politicking at the expense of development.

”Some of us all they have been doing is politicking instead of serving Kenyans.

“There is someone who recently said that BBI must see the light of the day failure to postpone the polls if the initiative is not passed.

“I want to tell them today that they are lying to themselves. Kenya does not belong to you,” Ruto said in what appeared to be a direct attack on Atwoli.

The Kenyan DAILY POST