Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 25, 2021 – Yesterday, Deputy President William Ruto appeared on the KTN Crossfire show, where he talked about several issues such as his betrayal in the Jubilee party, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022 and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

During the live show hosted by KTN’s sultry presenter, Sophia Wanuna, Ruto, who appeared confident and eloquent, revealed what he whispered to President Uhuru Kenyatta during October 2020, Bomas BBI report launch, where he was embarrassed badly by his boss.

During the launch, Uhuru equated the situation between him and his deputy to a relay race, noting that instead of Ruto waiting for him to hand him the baton, he has decided to run in the opposite direction.

But during the event, Ruto stood and whispered something to the Son of Jomo.

On Thursday during the interview, Ruto revealed that he whispered to the President and told him that he was running the opposite direction because Uhuru gave the baton to a member of a different team.

“I was telling him, he was almost handing over the baton to a member of a different team…,” Ruto said.

At the same event, the President accused Ruto of engaging in early campaigns at the expense of the promises the Jubilee government made to Kenyans.

The event was attended by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi among other leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST