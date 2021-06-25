Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a heroic welcome in Nakuru county during the ordination of Bishop David Macharia at the Full Gospel church Langa Langa, Nakuru East.

Ruto was received by area MP, David Gikaria, who recently dumped the Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party and joined Ruto’s ‘Hustler Movement’.

The DP, who was accompanied by more than 20 MPs, was received by thousands of residents who were singing songs in praise of the second in command.

“The Deputy President H.E. Dr. William Ruto at Full Gospel Church Langa Langa, Nakuru Town East Constituency, Nakuru County, for the ordination of Bishop Dr. David Macharia. Accompanied by more than twenty MPs,” Tweeted Ruto Mashinani’s Twitter page.

Nakuru County Senator Susan Kihika, who is a Ruto insider, was also present.

Kihika is planning to vie for Nakuru Governor in 2022 using United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST