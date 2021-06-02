Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has dismissed claims that Deputy President William Ruto is the new Mt Kenya kingpin.

Speaking on Wednesday, Murungi, who hinted at abandoning the Jubilee Party, said Ruto has no numbers in Mt Kenya.

Murungi also hinted at reviving his old party, Alliance Party of Kenya (APK), ahead of the 2022 presidential election, saying the ruling party is as dead as a dodo.

At the same time, Kiraitu told Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to brace for a bruising political battle come 2022.

“As things are now, the Deputy President is on his own with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, and the President is about to retire. Since I am not retiring, I need a horse to take part in the horse race,” Murungi stated.

Murungi also said Mt Kenya West must be ready to support a presidential candidate from Mt Kenya East when it comes to the 2022 presidential poll.

Mt Kenya East comprises Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties while Mt Kenya West comprises Central Kenya and Nakuru county.

The Kenyan DAILY POST