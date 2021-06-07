Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has today met Kalenjin community leaders at his Karen home to discuss development and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

The second in command received a heroic welcome when he met the leaders who included governors, senators, MPs, women representatives, and members of the county assemblies.

Surprisingly, Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, was among the leaders who met the DP despite being a member of Kieleweke, a Jubilee Party faction that is opposed to Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

While it is not clear on Kutuny’s political intentions, political pundits and analysts in the political arena have now claimed that the move should act as a wake-up call to President Uhuru Kenyatta as far as Kutuny is concerned because he might end up switching camps without him knowing.

Kutuny has been leading Rift Valley MPs in abusing Ruto and vilifying his 2022 presidential bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST