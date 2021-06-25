Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has agreed to be interviewed together with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, on KTN.

This is after KTN presenter, Sophia Wanuna, asked the second in command if he would be comfortable to be interviewed together with Raila Odinga on issues facing the country such as President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s succession in 2022, Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), corruption, matters of economy and high unemployment rate in the country.

Ruto, who had hosted Wanuna at the ‘Hustlers mansion’ in Karen on Thursday evening, responded with affirmative and said he is ready to face Jakom on a live TV interview.

“I am ready to face Raila Odinga,” Ruto said.

Ruto also maintained that MCAs and other elected leaders do not require a University Degree for them to vie for a political seat.

Ruto said even some of the presidential candidates who have been vying for the presidency have no degrees and they are allowed to vie.

The DP was said to be referring to Raila Odinga who is said to have no degree and has only a welding certificate from Otto Von Guericke College in Magdeburg, Germany.

The Kenyan DAILY POST