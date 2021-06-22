Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – A new poll conducted by one of the local online blogs has shown that Deputy President William Ruto is the new Mt Kenya kingpin despite being an outsider.

The pollster had asked who between President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi is the new Mt Kenya kingpin.

The opinion poll was conducted after Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, claimed that Ruto, who hails from the Rift Valley region is the new kingpin of the vote-rich region.

In the poll, 67.4 percent of the respondents agreed with Kang’ata that Ruto is the undisputed king of Mt Kenya with Uhuru coming second with 7 percent.

22 percent of respondents said No while those in support of Muturi are only 3.5 percent.

