Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, of attempting to change the Constitution to fit their agenda.

Uhuru and Raila have been trying to change the constitution through Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking on Thursday, Ruto, in a veiled attack without mentioning names, said some leaders are trying to forcefully incorporate their agenda into the Constitution through a referendum.

Our friends believe that the Constitution and institutions created by the Constitution and the law should facilitate those in power to drive their agenda,” Ruto said.

“… and if their agenda is in conflict with the Constitution, they believe the Constitution should be changed.”

The DP spoke when he hosted political, religious, and community leaders from Kiambu at his Karen official residence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST