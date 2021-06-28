Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has exuded confidence of a BBI win at the Court of Appeal as the seven-judge bench prepares for hearings starting Monday.

Speaking to mourners during the burial ceremony of former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo over the weekend, Raila confirmed that the BBI legal team is ready as it embarks on trying to overturn the High Court decision that declared the BBI initiative unconstitutional.

“We’re confident that through this competent team, we’re going to succeed.”

“The BBI is going to move forward,” he said.

He said the James Orengo-led battery of advocates will deliver victory to bring back reggae.

Orengo, who is also the Siaya Senator, reiterated the sentiments saying. “Reggae is coming back and we’re going to make it to Canaan.”

Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta have put their hope in Orengo’s team to give them a lifeline with BBI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST