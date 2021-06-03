Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Soy MP Caleb Kositany has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to stop pushing for the revival of the BBI process through the Court of Appeal because it will not end well for them.

Speaking yesterday, Kositany cautioned that God had managed to stop the BBI process twice, and a third attempt to do so would end in disaster.

“There is a message that God is trying to send to our leaders in Kenya, and they better listen.”

“When we were going for the final BBI rally in Nakuru, coronavirus happened, stopping reggae,” Kositany said.

Kositany, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, also accused the proponents of the BBI of pushing the initiative down the throats of Kenyans.

“When the proponents of BBI went and pushed it through the county assemblies, bribing, intimidating and coercing MCAs, and later came and pushed it through parliament; the High Court stopped reggae.”

“This means that God has sent two messages, do not tempt God to send the third message because we don’t know what it will be,” Kositany added.

Kositany’s remarks come when the hearing of the BBI appeal has been scheduled from the end of June to early July.

The Kenyan DAILY POST