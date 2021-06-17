Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 17, 2021 – Machakos County Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has reacted to remarks by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who said he will not support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking on Wednesday during an interview with NTV, the Wiper party leader said he would rather retire, than support Raila.

“I will be the most stupid fellow under the earth to support for the third time, a presidential candidate without a measure of reciprocity,” Kalonzo said.

He went on to blame ODM for the collapse of the National Super Alliance (NASA), insisting that it will take a miracle to rebuild the alliance.

Kalonzo said that ODM killed NASA after its Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna announced that the alliance was dead, during the Kibra by-election.

But in a fast rejoinder, Mutua, who was having an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, urged Kenyans not to take Kalonzo’s words seriously because he is the most useless politician in Kenya and a renowned ‘watermelon’.

“The politicians who think they are the ones who are going to inherit this country, they are in for a shock…. Kenyans are fed up with all these machinations they are seeing…… We should not take Kalonzo too seriously,” Mutua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST