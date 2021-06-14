Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to spare Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries secretly campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after it emerged that more than half of Uhuru’s entire Cabinet are moles leaking crucial government information to Ruto and secretly campaigning for his 2022 presidential bid.

Uhuru had raised concerns on who feeds Ruto information on government projects by name, tenders, contractors which he shares with his fellow hustlers.

And true to his suspicions, Ruto confirmed that indeed he has been holding secret meetings with a majority of CSs whom he said have detected that chances of him succeeding retiring President Uhuru in August 2022 are very high, thus they are planning for the next government.

“Definitely but also more because a majority of them are planning for the next dispensation since they think I am far much ahead of other presidential candidates,” Ruto stated.

But now, Ruto’s allies, led by former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama, have pleaded with Uhuru not to crack the whip on innocent cabinet members, saying those who have shown support to the DP are only planning ahead.

“CSs and PSs are also voters but due to laid down regulations, cannot come out to select a politician.”

“Therefore, the majority are rallying support for Ruto’s presidency and are going around the country urging their people to support William Ruto’s quest for the presidency,” Muthama said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST