Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki, has become the first leader from Mt Kenya East to distance himself from the GEMA association.

Mt Kenya is currently divided into East and West.

East comprises Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties while West comprises Kiambu , Muranga , Kirinyaga, Nyeri , Nyandarua , Laikipia and Nakuru counties.

The coronation of National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, as the Mt Kenya spokesman, is the issue that divided the vote-rich region.

Muturi ‘s coronation was opposed by leaders from Mt Kenya West thereby creating anger from his allies led by Muthomi Njuki.

Speaking on Thursday, Njuki disowned Kikuyus in the GEMA association, due to the ongoing saga among the leaders.

“Enough is now enough, we are not Mount Kenya, We are Mt Kenya East, We are not GEMA but EMA, we can stand on our own.

“We can do anything in this world. We have always supported them, it is their turn to return the favor,” Njuki said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST