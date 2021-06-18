Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Former Chief Justice (CJ) David Maraga is on a mission to put President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga where they belong.

While addressing the East African Judicial Officers yesterday, Maraga escalated his row with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga for attacking the Judiciary after the court ruled against them in the BBI case.

He lamented that the Judiciary, currently under CJ Martha Koome – was at a crossroad as they were facing one of the toughest battles – fighting for their independence.

The retired CJ noted that the judges will always be attacked no matter the outcome of any ruling.

“Indeed you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t,” Maraga stated.

He referenced the annulled and Repeat 2017 General Elections where both Uhuru and Raila castigated the Supreme Court.

“Where the four (out of seven) judges of the Supreme Court who annulled the 2017 elections were viciously attacked and intimidated (by Uhuru who vowed to revisit the Judiciary).

“After dismissing a second petition filed by a civil group, it was Raila’s turn to attack the Supreme Court (after Uhuru was declared winner in a repeat election which Raila didn’t contest).”

“He asserted that the judges were cowards who bowed to intimidation and upheld Kenyatta’s re-election in the fresh poll,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST