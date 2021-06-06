Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Dogecoin Gambling – The Latest Crypto Trend that will Drive You Crazy

The bitcoin industry continues to grow and the latest addition that is taking the world by storm is the Dogecoin. The name is derived from a Japanese dog known as “Shiba.” A popular meme was created out of the hilarious pronunciation of the name dog in that country. The widespread absorption of Dogecoin among many casinos is attributed to its accessibility. It is much cheaper than heavy hitters such as Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin. Currently, the value of the Dogecoin is still low, costing a paltry 7 cents but entrepreneurs including Elon Musk believe that it will shoot in the future, almost overnight.

Comments by Elon Musk on Dogecoin

As a proponent who has raised the value of Dogecoin, Elon Musk has positive comments regarding its future. He holds the opinion that Dogecoin will become the most used currency in the future. No doubt that the gambling operators are going to tap into this immense potential. For quite some time now, Elon has sustained a campaign on Twitter to push for the rise of Dogecoin. It is obvious that with this amount of popularity, this cryptocurrency is going to break new thresholds.

Benefits of Dogecoin Gambling

In Africa, cryptocurrency gambling has steadily been gaining popularity especially in countries such as Kenya. The entry of cryptocurrencies has been the latest gamechanger. The volatility of cyptocurrencies as well as their increasing in value has been the reason why most Kenyan players prefer gambling on crytocurrencies. This growing demand has made casinos in Kenya think about allowing to use this coin as payment option on their websites.

There are several advantages of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency which are building blocks to its rising popularity and they are listed below:

No third party

For players who wish to adopt Dogecoin as the currency to bet, you don’t have to worry about any third parties or brokers. In your deposit and withdrawal transactions, you only deal with the operator who will guarantee your safety. The decentralized Doge blockchain system saves you from any security audits or other technical issues that may arise.

Low transaction fees

During the inception period of this currency, the value of the coin was considerably low, and the transactions were almost free. The recent surge in popularity has consequently raised the fee to 1 Doge. However, compared to other competitors, this level is still so low.

Anonymous betting

If you are a bettor, the last thing you want is to have your financial and personal details tracked. Dogecoin gambling saves you this agony as you will have all encrypted.

Quick transactions

Subscribers of this service can enjoy fast deposit and withdrawal transactions. You will not believe that it just takes one minute to have everything wrapped up. This is an achievement that many competitors cannot match.

Minimal chances of failed deposits

Player deposits are accepted within a minute and there are no circumstances under which Doge funds are declined.

Disadvantages

High level of volatility

Even as you enroll in Dogecoin gambling, you must be aware of the impending risks. The most prevalent risk is high volatility which means that prices can rise and fall within short periods, getting away with your hard-earned cash. A specific example is that in April and May 2021, there were two price surges. This calls for utmost precaution since no one knows what the future brings.

Conclusion

Bettors are in for a better experience with the introduction of Dogecoin cryptocurrency which seems to bear a lot of goodies. Gambling operators have taken the advantage to broaden their scope by offering more products to the market. Despite the current low value of Dogecoins, all projections indicate that the currency will blossom in the future. However, take note of the uncertainty that the future brings so that you exercise proper bankroll management. At all times, remember that gambling can build or break you.