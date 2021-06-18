Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Renowned Kikuyu gospel singer, Loise Kim, has weighed in on the trending video of Mukhisa Kituyi that was leaked by a lady alleged to be his side-chick.

Taking to her Facebook page, she reminded her fans about Samson’s story in the Bible.

The mellow-voiced songstress said no matter how strong Samson was, he was brought down by a woman.

The singer cited that the lion is always perceived to be the most dangerous animal but despite that, Samson killed it.

However, the same Samson who killed a lion was brought down by a woman called Delilah.

“The lion is the most dangerous animal on land but Samson killed it! Yet Samson was brought down by a woman, A beautiful Philistine woman, Delilah, a harlot, the only woman in Samson’s story.

“Listen, Uncontrolled desire is the source of all our problems. Chunga nywele zako shetani anaziwinda,” she wrote shortly after Mukhisa’s video emerged.

Mukhisa Kituyi has since come out to trash the trending video, claiming it was doctored by his political opponents to taint his image.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.