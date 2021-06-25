Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 25, 2021 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, presidential aspirant, Mukhisa Kituyi and Makueni Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, are reportedly in talks to form a third-way political outfit to try and capture power in the upcoming 2022 Presidential election.

According to a source privy to the talks, the three leaders are in talks to form a third alliance force from Deputy President’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Jubilee-ODM alliance.

The trio is said to be eyeing out the supporters who will be left out of Ruto’s Hustler Nation Movement and Jubilee-ODM Coalition pact.

Jubilee and ODM coalition is in the offing and it is only a matter of time before President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga make the deal public.

The source said Mukhisa, Kibwana, and Karua have agreed to form a third alliance to try and compete with Uhuru-Raila and Ruto for the presidency.

The three are plotting to benefit by reaping anti-Ruto votes and other voters who are not ready to welcome Uhuru’s succession plan, which is forming a coalition with ODM and endorsing Raila Odinga for the presidency in 2022.

“Yes they know there are many Kenyans who are not happy with Uhuru’s 2022 succession plan and others are not happy with Ruto’s hustler movement. They want to give those opposed to the two an alternative,” the source said.

