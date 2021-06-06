Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – The Republic of Somalia, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has accused the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) of carrying out targeted attacks on its civilians.

The neighbouring country stated that the airstrikes were carried out on June 3 in El-Adde and Hisa-u-gur regions.

“KDF’s attack is the most recent example of the Kenyan army operations resulting in the death and maiming of civilians, including women and children, that are increasingly becoming an unpleasant hallmark of the Kenyan Air Force’s standard operating procedure,” Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement dated June 4.

However, the Somalia Government did not substantiate its allegations as it did not provide evidence concerning the airstrikes.

KDF is reported to have a large number of troops in the said areas which border Kenya.

Somalia further accused Kenya of hiding under the pretense of fighting the Al Shabaab extremists in the region.

It cautioned Kenya that it will present its case at the African Union over Kenya’s alleged violation of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) guidelines.

KDF has over 3,400 troops serving under AMISOM in Somalia. Kenya has not responded to the latest allegations.

The fresh allegations by KDF come on the backdrop of the Kenya-Somalia Indian Ocean border row. The two countries are fighting for a rich oil coast in the ocean.

Tensions between the neighbours were reduced when Somalia President Mohammed Abdullahi Farmajo announced the end of the country’s diplomatic dispute with Kenya on May 6.

However, five days later, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) suspended all flights between Kenya and Somalia with immediate effect but did not explain the reasons that necessitated the ban.

The Kenyan DAILY POST