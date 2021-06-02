Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 2, 2021– President Uhuru Kenyatta has allegedly declared that he will not hand over power to his Deputy, William Ruto, even if he wins the 2022 Presidential election.

According to Dennis Itumbi, who is the head of Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau, Uhuru met Luo community leaders on Monday night and told them openly that he will not hand over power to Ruto even if he is declared the President by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The President also told the leaders that he doesn’t believe in Ruto’s bottom-up approach economic model and he only believes in the Top-bottom model.

On the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), the President told Siaya Senator James Orengo to lead the appeal team but said he will not respect court orders and said there is nothing the judges can do to him.

The President said he will ignore the BBI rulings the same way he ignored the Kenya Meat Commission court ruling.

“I started by ignoring the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) orders and nothing happened…

“I will not obey the BBI Court orders. After all, where will they find me to serve me?”Uhuru bragged.

