Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – Last week, social media was awash with rumours that controversial Lamu Senator, Anwar Loitiptip, assaulted his wife, Aeedah Bambi, during Bahati’s album launch.

The rumours emerged from Blogger Edgar Obare, who was tipped that Anwar and Bambi got into a heated fight after he saw her flirting with another man.

When reached for comment by a popular blog, Aeedah Bambi described the rumours as ‘baseless propaganda’ and hanged up the phone.

She also took to social media to rebuff the rumours saying, “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.

“Blessed is the woman who chases no one, needs no validation, and handles her business like a boss.

She further shared a photo of herself and Senator Anwar and wrote “Nobody is you and that is your power.”

Aeedah went ahead and addressed haters saying

“The tea is cold, humans always give stale stories. When they have nothing to say, they talk lies.”

