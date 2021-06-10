Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 10, 2021 – Former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi, is currently a wanted man after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend identified as Diana Lutta in Mombasa.

According to a statement to police by Lutta, Kituyi, who is vying for the presidency in 2022, started beating her after she refused to have ‘unprotected merry’ with him.

Lutta claimed that they were in a room and were about to engage in coitus.

However, when she told the politician that they needed to do it using protection, he went mad and started beating the lady and even kicked her out of his bedroom.

But in his response, Kituyi admitted to having assaulted the woman but said they solved the issue amicably.

In his own words, he said that the complainant (Lutta) withdrew the case.

Kituyi is married to a Norwegian woman, Ling Kituyi and they have four children.

Ivar Makari Kituyi, Sitati Kituyi, Laila Kituyi and Thor Masalule Kituyi.

