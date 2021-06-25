Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 June 2021 – When Omosh’s plight was highlighted, renowned Kiss 100 presenter and comedian Felix Oduor, popularly known as Jalang’o, was among the celebrities who came to his rescue.

Jalang’o used his influence and connections to raise over Ksh 1 Million through friends and companies to help Omosh get back on his feet.

However, it seems Omosh didn’t get the money that Jalang’o raised if his latest revelations are anything to go by.

Omosh said during an interview in one of the local TV stations today morning that he received less than Ksh 500,000 after his sad story was highlighted.

Concerned Kenyans are now asking where the money that Jalang’o fundraised to help Omosh sort out his financial mess vanished to.

Omosh has stated that he is broke and jobless at the moment.

He is begging for any job from well-wishers

