Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba may have had a hand in the cold-blooded murder of former IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando in 2017, going by his own confession.

He was responding to claims of writing a threatening message to former IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe.

Akombe had pointed out that Chiloba had threatened her after she affirmed that she would testify over Msando’s murder.

She laid claims that key personnel within the commission possessed vital information regarding the murder probe.

“Kenyans deserve the truth, I owe it to you,” Akombe said in a previous post on social media.

She had previously posted a message on Twitter which she claimed came from Chiloba.

“Dear Roselyn, do not attempt to rewrite history, our silence is not your silence, yours, Ezra,” the message read.

However, speaking during an interview, Chiloba refuted claims that the message was written with the intent to threaten or alarm his former colleague.

“The reason I actually wrote that email at the time is because of the common history we have with her, so I considered her as a sister and I could write to her and tell her please you need to go slow on these things. It also pains us,” he stated.

“All of us were hurt due to the events of the 2017 elections, we worked as a team and we needed to take responsibility for every decision that we made at the time.”

“But what we kept on seeing, is the frequency of attacks on our character, throwing out accusations while we kept quiet all that while, for us it’s personal.”

“My colleagues and I were under attack from her. Every time when we saw those tweets from her, we were always concerned about what they meant,” Chiloba noted.

