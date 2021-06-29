Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 June 2021 – Netizens led by Nyakundi have questioned the authenticity of a group of men posing as Maasais, who were hired to entertain rally drivers and other international guests at the WRC rally event in Naivasha.

The men who were dressed in traditional Maasai regalia were struggling to jump and sing like real Maasais, prompting Nyakundi to question whether Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and the Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi hired fake Maasais to the event.

“Phineas Kimathi and Amina Mohammed are such thieves. They even took fake Maasai’s to Naivasha who can’t jump or sing the traditional way,” Nyakundi tweeted.

The majority of Netizens agreed with Nyakundi’s sentiments after watching the video.

“Hao ni wakora hakuna Maasai hapo(those are thugs, they are not Maasais,” Mandela Onchwati tweeted.

“Fake Maasais are hired. Real ones are in the bush,” another Twitter user reacted.

Here’s the video, just watch it and be the judge.

